WATCH: Tesla Model S Practicing For Pikes Peak Hill Climb Sets Willow Springs Track Record

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:47 AM

Views : 208 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A heavily modified Tesla Model S Plaid built by Unplugged Performance set an unintentional new lap record on the Big Willow track at Willow Springs, with the lap time being a little over a second faster than the previous record which was set by a modified Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
 
The Tesla specialist was at Willow Springs for a totally different reason – to tune the vehicle for Pikes Peak – but on the third hot lap of this particular testing session, a lap time of 1:20.03 was achieved, which is 1.05 seconds faster than the car sitting in second place.




Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Model S Practicing For Pikes Peak Hill Climb Sets Willow Springs Track Record

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)