WATCH: Tesla Model S Practicing For Pikes Peak Hill Climb Sets Willow Springs Track Record

A heavily modified Tesla Model S Plaid built by Unplugged Performance set an unintentional new lap record on the Big Willow track at Willow Springs, with the lap time being a little over a second faster than the previous record which was set by a modified Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The Tesla specialist was at Willow Springs for a totally different reason – to tune the vehicle for Pikes Peak – but on the third hot lap of this particular testing session, a lap time of 1:20.03 was achieved, which is 1.05 seconds faster than the car sitting in second place.





