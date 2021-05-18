WATCH: Tesla Model S Prototype Might Have Set New Laguna Seca Track Record

There have been reports from Laguna Seca Raceway that Tesla has been spotted attempting to set a new EV lap record. The YouTube Channel, The Kilowatts, released unofficial raw footage of two new Tesla Model S sedans, possibly Plaid or Plaid Plus prototypes, doing high-speed rounds on the raceway.

The Kilowatts did a full video that shows the Model S set a new lap record at Laguna Seca. They filmed several laps and managed to compile two of the quickest laps recorded from the two test cars. The lap times are unofficial and unconfirmed.

