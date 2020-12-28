WATCH: Tesla Model S Takes On The Porsche Taycan, Audi RS6, And A Porsche 911 Turbo.

After Motor1. com Italy drag raced all generations of the Fiat 500 in a four-way duel, our colleagues from Turkey organized an even bigger showdown by lining up no fewer than six cars. In a battle of electric versus combustion engine as well as America versus Germany, three Tesla sedans had to fight three fast cars from the Volkswagen Group. In the electric corner, we have the Model S P85D, P90D, P100D, and the Porsche Taycan going up against the Audi RS6 Avant and Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in the ICE corner. As you have probably figured out by now, the cars equipped with combustion engines are not the latest models, but both Ingolstadt’s super wagon and Zuffenhausen's fabric-roof machine remain impressively fast to this day.







