WATCH: Tesla Model S vs Porsche Taycan? Somebody Has Been Nipping At The Eggnog A Little Early

If you're in the market for an expensive, high-end electric sedan, there is really only two choices, the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. While they're similar in some ways, Autotrader Canada initially decided not to compare these two cars because they don't really have that much in common. In terms of range, price, and luxury, these rivals are clearly in different leagues. However, it still makes sense to compare them.

Fast-forward to the present, and Autotrader Canada has changed its mind. While the Model S and Taycan may be very different in many important ways, there's a really good chance people are cross-shopping them. Why? Because nothing else on the market today really compares to either of these high-performance EVs. Not to mention the fact that they both have four doors, roomy seats, and the latest tech features.



