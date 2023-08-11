WATCH: Tesla Model X Goes Swimming And Catches Fire Under Water

A Tesla Model X caught fire after backing down a boat ramp and becoming fully submerged in the water. The car continued to burn while underwater.



The video above shows the Model X burning. It's the "on-the-scene" video from the actual day of the event. The story, some of which we can't fully confirm, reportedly is that the Model X was backing jet skis (or maybe a boat) down the boat ramp when some malfunction occurred.



The malfunction could possibly have been caused by water intrusion or perhaps striking some underwater object. There's even a chance that the battery had been previously damaged, which allowed water to get inside as soon as the vehicle backed far enough down the boat ramp.











