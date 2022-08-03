WATCH: Tesla Model X Plaid Boogers Start Against A Lamborghini Huracan EVO But How Does It End?

A Tesla Model X Plaid recently went head-to-head against a Lamborghini Huracan EVO in a quarter-mile race. While the all-electric flagship SUV intentionally missed its launch against the supercar, the drag race results between the two high-performance vehicles were just as expected.

Veteran drag racer Brooks Weisblat from YouTube’s DragTimes channel has been showcasing the Model X Plaid in a recent set of videos. Initially, the vehicle was taken through the quarter-mile to see if it would set new records for a production SUV. It did, with the Model X Plaid setting a record with a 2.3-second 0-60 mph time and a 9.7-second quarter-mile pass.



