WATCH: Tesla Model X's Substantial Road Hugging Weight Proves To Be An Asset In Tornado

recent video from Barrie, Ontario, Canada has proven that the Tesla Model X is indeed a vehicle that can keep its wheels on the ground even under extreme circumstances. Being a heavy vehicle with a low center of gravity due to its large battery pack, the Model X does not roll over easily — even if it gets hit by something like an actual tornado. 

Tesla Model X owner and r/TeslaMotors member u/VanillaGorilla- shared some interesting tidbits of information about the remarkable incident. According to the Tesla owner, Barrie had been receiving squall warnings throughout the day, but on Thursday afternoon, a tornado touched down and left a trail of devastation in its wake.


 



