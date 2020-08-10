WATCH: Tesla Model Y Build Quality - Is It REALLY That Bad?

Oh the joy, a topic we talk about all too much, but for good reason. Has Tesla improved its quality control? More specifically, are recently delivered Tesla Model Y crossovers much-improved compared to early models?

You can easily put together a host of anecdotal evidence that proves Tesla's vehicles are a train wreck. Just the same, you can find several videos and sources boasting about near-perfect Teslas. Hopefully, we can agree that Tesla seems to have some issues with quality control and consistency, and this seems to be especially true of the Model Y.



