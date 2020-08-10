WATCH: Tesla Model Y Build Quality - Is It REALLY That Bad?

Agent009 submitted on 10/8/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:28:01 AM

0 user comments | Views : 346 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Oh the joy, a topic we talk about all too much, but for good reason.

Has Tesla improved its quality control? More specifically, are recently delivered Tesla Model Y crossovers much-improved compared to early models?

You can easily put together a host of anecdotal evidence that proves Tesla's vehicles are a train wreck. Just the same, you can find several videos and sources boasting about near-perfect Teslas. Hopefully, we can agree that Tesla seems to have some issues with quality control and consistency, and this seems to be especially true of the Model Y.

 



Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Model Y Build Quality - Is It REALLY That Bad?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]