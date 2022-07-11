WATCH: Tesla Model Y Hit By Amtrack Train In Wicked Crash, Driver Has Minor Injuries

Recent reports out of California point to a Tesla Model Y that was hit by an Amtrak train during a road crossing. There are still mixed details about how the strange accident occurred, with some onlookers blaming the driver of the EV and others not so sure exactly what happened. Regardless, the driver only sustained minor injuries. We've read, watched, and shared loads of news about accidents involving Tesla's vehicles, and while there's no way to prove with 100 percent certainty that the electric automaker's cars are much safer than rivals', there have been many lives saved. In fact, it's not uncommon to learn about a wicked Tesla crash after which the driver, and sometimes even the whole family, walked away.



