WATCH: Tesla Model Y Patrol Car Tries To Chase Down A Ford Mustang

Agent009 submitted on 6/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:01 AM

Views : 440 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As you can see in the video, a police officer driving a Tesla Model Y police car recently chased a Ford Mustang for around 30 minutes at high speeds. Thanks to the Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), the entire incident was caught on video. We've discovered and shared plenty of news about police departments across the globe testing electric vehicles for police use. If there were any concerns about these EVs not being able to keep up over long distances, "running out of steam," "overheating," or simply depleting their electric range too quickly, this Tesla Model Y police chase may work to relax the concerns.



Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Model Y Patrol Car Tries To Chase Down A Ford Mustang

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)