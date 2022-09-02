WATCH: Tesla Model Y Poised To Overtake Toyota Camry In California Sales Despite TWICE The Price

Agent009 submitted on 2/9/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:43:07 PM
What happens when you wait too long to join the EV Party? Well watch the short take below and see that the Camry is about to be displaced by a vehicle that costs twice as much! Tesla Model Y about to overtake the Toyota Camry in CA, which is HALF as expensive. ??pic.twitter.com/jJML9mRNYc— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 9, 2022
