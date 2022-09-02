WATCH: Tesla Model Y Poised To Overtake Toyota Camry In California Sales Despite TWICE The Price

What happens when you wait too long to join the EV Party?  Well watch the short take below and see that the Camry is about to be displaced by a vehicle that costs twice as much!






