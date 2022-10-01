WATCH: Tesla Model Y Shows Why The Moose Test Is So Important

There are times on the road when it pays to have a vehicle with enough power and torque to evade a potentially serious and life-threatening accident. For a Tesla owner in China, this definitely was the case as the all-electric crossover’s instant torque and raw power allowed the vehicle to avoid what could very well have been a nasty accident. A clip of the near-collision was posted on China-based video-sharing website Bilibili and later shared on other social media platforms such as Twitter. The video was very brief at only a few seconds, but it clearly showed just how quickly the Model Y was able to avoid getting T-boned by a rather reckless crossover driver.





Model Y narrowly escaped from getting T-boned. 0-60 matters. pic.twitter.com/duirIS7gQ7 — Ray4Tesla???????? (@ray4tesla) January 9, 2022



