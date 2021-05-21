WATCH: Tesla Model Y Tests Off Road Assist On The Way To Moab

When the Tesla Model Y was released, some reviewers of the vehicle proved a bit surprised to find that the all-electric crossover had a dedicated Off-Road Assist feature. The Model Y, after all, is an EV that’s optimized for city roads, as strongly suggested by its low ground clearance. Initial tests of stock Model Ys showed that the vehicle could take on the occasional grassy path with Off-Road Assist, but very little else. As it turns out, the Model Y could actually be a pretty proficient off-roader. This was hinted at in a recent video from longtime Tesla owner and YouTube host Brian Jenkins of the i1Tesla channel. The video was brief, but it showed a Tesla Model Y taking on the rough and rocky paths of Moab, Utah, seemingly without breaking a sweat. This is quite impressive, considering that Moab is a place famed for its off-road trails.







Check out what @elonmusk @Tesla’s off-road assist can do in the #ModelY. #TeslasGoneWild. Please retweet, Elon needs to see this! pic.twitter.com/yRGrgT6WpP — i1Tesla (@i1Tesla) May 20, 2021





Sneak peak…short clip! Shot this today on the way to Moab. Keep an eye out for the video #TeslasGoneWild Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/J3BTwndEwV — i1Tesla (@i1Tesla) May 20, 2021



Read Article