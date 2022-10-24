WATCH: Tesla Model Y VS Genesis GV60 Performance - Which Is The Faster EV SUV?

The Tesla Model Y is quick for an SUV, though it's certainly not the quickest option on the market. In fact, among the range-topping Tesla models, it's actually the slowest. Meanwhile, the all-new Genesis GV60 impresses with its acceleration, but again, there are quicker crossovers. According to official specs from Tesla, the Model Y Long Range can scoot you from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, though we've seen it pull it off more quickly. It has a top speed that's limited to 135 mph. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Long Range model is currently the cheapest Model Y you can buy in the US, with a starting price of $65,990.







