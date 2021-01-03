WATCH: Tesla Model Y Vs Lamborghini Huracan On The Drag Strip - But Why?

How does the Tesla Model Y electric crossover's acceleration compare to a pricey and head-turning supercar? Well, it depends on how far you plan to race. This Tesla Model Y is a non-performance model, though it does have the Acceleration Boost feature. The contender is a Lamborghini Huracan. So, are we just sharing this video to prove the Tesla loses steam after the short push, or that the Lambo is clearly the better performer? Certainly not, because there's a good chance you know that already. The point here is that the Model Y, all Tesla vehicles, and most electric cars are simply the best option for daily driving. Once you drive one, you'll understand. Unless you're made of money and just looking for a car to spend most of its time at the drag strip or the twisty track, a car like the Huracan just simply doesn't make sense.







