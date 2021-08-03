WATCH: Tesla Model Y, vs Ford Mustang Mach-E, vs Volkswagen ID.4, vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Are THESE The 4 EV's To Beat?

The Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are all arguably fantastic electric crossover – at least based on what we know so far – but for different reasons. Each one may satisfy different car shoppers' priorities. The video above, produced by YouTube channel Auto Arena, may help you decide which one best suits you.



It wasn't long ago that there were literally no electric SUVs available on our shores. The Tesla Model X came to market as the only option, but it's quite expensive. The Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace followed, both of which are also quite pricey.









