WATCH: Tesla On Autopilot Almost Runs Down A Police Officer As It Crashes Into His Patrol Car

After a serious accident involving a motorcyclist and a potential drunk driver, one Orange County police officer blocked the road leading up to the scene of the crash. However, he had to get out of the way of a Tesla Model S, which then hit the patrol car. Fortunately, the Tesla driver and the policeman weren’t injured. The Tesla driver admitted he was on a phone call at the time, so he was not paying attention to the road. He says his post-2021 Model S had the Autopilot semi-autonomous driving mode enabled. The security camera footage recovered from a nearby building shows that the police officer had to sprint out of the way of the Tesla, which then slammed into the side of the cruiser with all of its lights on.







Read Article