WATCH: Tesla Owner Claims Model 3 Highland Isn't Worth The Money

An owner of a 2018 Tesla Model 3 tested the new 2024 Highland Model 3. Like every time a new iPhone comes out, he thinks it's the best Model 3 ever made—but has still concluded that it's not enough to make him upgrade.

Well-known YouTuber and car reviewer Andy Slye currently owns a 2018 Tesla Model 3 with 140,000 miles on the odometer and he was seriously considering upgrading to the new 2024 Tesla Model 3 Highland, but after an extended test drive of the new Model 3, Slye changed his mind.







