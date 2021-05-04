WATCH: Tesla Owner Makes His Case On Why His Model Y Is A Lemon - Do You Agree?

As you may remember, about a month ago, we covered a new YouTube channel called "Colorado Cars." It was about why you shouldn't tow with a Tesla Model Y. Essentially, the owner provided a laundry list of his issues with the car, which included its incredibly short range while towing. Now, he's reporting on concerns with the Model Y's flooding frunk, among many other issues. We should mention a few points here up front. This YouTuber's goal is to get 1,000 new subscribers in 90 days. He says, if and when that happens, he'll set out in the Tesla on a cross-country road trip towing a trailer loaded with dirt bikes. In order to ramp up his subscribers, he's decided to focus on exposing the Model Y's plethora of issues, which include paint problems, panel gaps, a leaky frunk, and much more.





