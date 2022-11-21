WATCH: Tesla Owner Struggles In The Snow Despite Having All-Wheel Drive

An American YouTuber has released a new video underscoring how little grip summer tyres provide in wintry conditions, and how even the most advanced all-wheel-drive and traction control systems can be thoroughly flummoxed if wheels aren’t shod in rubber that’s appropriate for the weather. The video shows Emery Lindeman attempting to drive his Tesla Model 3 Performance from Salt Lake City, Utah, across the Sierra Nevada mountains back to California and being caught out in a snowstorm that he said he hadn’t expected so early in November.







