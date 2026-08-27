WATCH: Tesla Owners Are Breaking The Law To Get Social Media Hits

Agent009 submitted on 8/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:10 AM

Views : 300 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla owners used to hide the fact that they were abusing Full Self-Driving. Now they film it, add a caption, and post it for the algorithm.
 
Sleeping at highway speed, gaming with a controller, watching live TV, answering emails on a laptop — a whole genre of “look what my Tesla lets me get away with” content has taken over Instagram, TikTok, and X, and almost every clip in it shows a driver doing something that is flatly illegal in the country where it was filmed.
 
The clearest example making the rounds this week is about as blunt as it gets: a driver slumped over, fully asleep, while his Tesla drives itself down the road with the FSD visualization running on the screen. The caption: “The life of a Tesla owner with FSD”:


 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Owners Are Breaking The Law To Get Social Media Hits

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)