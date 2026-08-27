WATCH: Tesla Owners Are Breaking The Law To Get Social Media Hits

Tesla owners used to hide the fact that they were abusing Full Self-Driving. Now they film it, add a caption, and post it for the algorithm. Sleeping at highway speed, gaming with a controller, watching live TV, answering emails on a laptop — a whole genre of “look what my Tesla lets me get away with” content has taken over Instagram, TikTok, and X, and almost every clip in it shows a driver doing something that is flatly illegal in the country where it was filmed.



The life of a Tesla owner with FSD. pic.twitter.com/9HO4jJXizn — Unkonfined (@unkonfined) August 26, 2026

The clearest example making the rounds this week is about as blunt as it gets: a driver slumped over, fully asleep, while his Tesla drives itself down the road with the FSD visualization running on the screen. The caption: “The life of a Tesla owner with FSD”:



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