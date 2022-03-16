WATCH: Tesla Owners Stranded For Hours After High Demand Limits Charging Times

This is the moment Tesla drivers were stranded for hours waiting to charge their cars - after high demand caused charging time to double. The drivers became stuck in a huge line of traffic at the charging station in Louisiana, just off Interstate 10, after the stations started taking longer than usual to charge. Video footage shows the never-ending line of flash cars snaking back through the nearby car park. Frustrated drivers can be seen sitting helplessly in the queue whilst they wait for their turn. An eyewitness said: "I was stopping to get gas when I noticed dozens of cars all waiting in a line. "I soon noticed it was a line of Tesla's waiting their turn to charge up.



Huge line of Teslas stranded for hours after high demand causes charging time to double https://t.co/EPtpFim0H7 via @flipboard — AutoSpies (@AutoSpies) March 16, 2022



Read Article