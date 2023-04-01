WATCH: Tesla Owners Tire Of Frozen Door Handles, Fix The Problem Themselves for $50

Certain Tesla models suffer stuck, frozen door handles this time of year, but a new device aims to solve that issue. As covered, the problem concerns the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. These models have sleek, flush door handles that lack the motorized mechanism seen on the Model X and Model S. When temperatures get below freezing, it only takes a little condensation to freeze over them and jam them shut. With no protrusions to grab onto, it can be quite difficult to open the doors. Owners have experimented with everything from a deft knock with a fist, to using hairdryers to melt the ice. However, a new stick-on door handle available on Amazon aims to eliminate the problem entirely.



Read Article