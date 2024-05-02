WATCH: Tesla Plunges Into Norwegian Fjord - Occupants Rescued By A Floating Sauna

A driver and passenger in a Tesla experienced an unexpected plunge into the frigid waters of a Norwegian fjord while enjoying the scenic pier in Oslo. Luckily for them, a group of sauna enthusiasts relaxing on a nearby vessel quickly came to their rescue.



The dramatic scene unfolded on Thursday, February 1st, at Akershusstranda, Oslo’s bustling ship docking area.



Amidst gasps from onlookers and cell-phone clicks, the Tesla, which appears to be either a Model 3 or Y (the low-resolution footage makes it hard to tell), began its descent into the frigid waters. As captured by bystanders, the vehicle’s two occupants quickly exited the electric car and sought refuge atop its roof to escape the icy depths below.











