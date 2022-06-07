WATCH: Tesla Prefers To Not To Enter Lithium Mining And Strip The Planet To Make "Green" Vehicles

While the idea of Tesla entering the mining business is quite exciting, the company would actually prefer it if it did not have to enter the industry. This was mentioned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his recent interview with a Tesla enthusiast. While discussing Tesla’s projects in his interview on the Getting Stoned podcast, Elon Musk was asked if the electric vehicle maker’s mining aspirations are on the back burner. Quite surprisingly, Musk explained that Tesla actually doesn’t want to go into the mining segment, partly because of its limitations. “Well, we don’t want to go into the mining industry or the sort of refining industry because the limitation, I think, is actually more. For example, with lithium, it’s more lithium refinement than it is the actual mining. So you better take the ore that contains lithium, and you’ve got to refine it and get it to battery-grade lithium hydroxide or lithium carbonate. And it has to be extremely pure. Otherwise, you could have a breakdown in the cell.









