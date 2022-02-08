WATCH: Tesla Prepares To Flood The Market With Texas Built Model Ys

Elon Musk is confident that Giga Texas, Tesla’s most advanced gigafactory, will reach a cadence of 5,000 units per week by the end of the year. A recent drone video from the factory in Austin shows that Tesla is working hard to reach that number.



Tesla fans routinely operate video drones around gigafactories, thanks to lax policing. This sometimes leads to awkward encounters, like the one that caught on camera a couple of Cybertruck workers having the launch. Despite these indiscretions, Tesla still allows the public to monitor its factories using drones. This is why we have so many videos showing construction progress at Tesla gigafactories.







Read Article