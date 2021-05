There’s no denying that Tesla’s Autopilot system is an impressive technology, but it still requires the driver to be behind the wheel and alert at all times. Unfortunately, this is another case where that didn’t happen.



Kenosha County deputy David Gomez received a call early Sunday morning to look out for a Tesla Model 3 traveling down the highway with what appeared to be a sleeping driver in it. He found the vehicle, clocked it going 82 mph (131 km/h), and proceeded to pursue it.







