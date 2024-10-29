WATCH Tesla Puts New Cybertaxi On Display At Texas Giga Factory

Tesla has put a Cybercab on display at its Gigafactory Texas, with recent coverage from the site even showing the two-seat, autonomous vehicle driving a few employees around the parking lot. Over the weekend, multiple users shared photos and video footage showing the Cybercab at Giga Texas, as it was parked in front of the facility’s main entrance. Along with being parked, the Cybercab was seen giving a few people rides in the parking lot, as was originally shared in a short video on TikTok from user anthonyacord that has since been taken down. You can see the reposted footage via Nic Cruz Patane on X below.



The @Tesla Cybercab is on display at the Giga Texas main entrance today! Here's a short video clip, & a few images I just took … more later today! pic.twitter.com/FF3C4trvIK — Joe Tegtmeyer ?? ?????? (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 28, 2024









