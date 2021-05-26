WATCH: Tesla Reaches Out To Model 3 Owners For Preemptive Suspension Maintenance

Agent009 submitted on 5/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:50:15 AM

Views : 392 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has been known to have build and quality issues in the past, but the majority are related to cosmetic concerns rather than safety concerns. When people started hearing a loud squeaky sound from the front of their Model 3, they may have thought a part was broken or there was a safety issue.

As it turns it, while the sound is a problem, there is no safety concern. In fact, Tesla is aware of the problem and has been applying a fix to vehicles for some time now. Apparently, the issue is quite common among certain Model 3 sedans, and it has to do with the car's upper control arm ball joints.



Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Reaches Out To Model 3 Owners For Preemptive Suspension Maintenance

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)