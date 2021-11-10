WATCH: Tesla Removes NDA Requirement For Beta Testers Of Full Service Driving

The FSD Beta 10.2 rollout is here, and the gloves seem to be off. As noted by members of the FSD Beta group, Tesla has formally discontinued the program’s nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), just as stated by Elon Musk in his recent appearance at the 2021 Code Conference. 

Elon Musk confirmed the removal of NDAs for FSD Beta testers on Twitter. In a post responding to a longtime member of the FSD Beta test group, the CEO joked that the program’s NDAs would be available in perforated rolls. This all but confirmed that the FSD Beta program’s NDAs are gone, and they would likely not be coming back.




