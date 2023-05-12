WATCH: Tesla Replaces Model Y Battery Pack 3 Times In First 100,000 Miles

A dead EV battery is unpleasant, to say the least. Last month we wrote about an Uber driver’s Tesla Model 3 that conked out after 120,000 miles and 15 months. Well, now we found out about another Tesla that fared much worse.



The Model Y you see in the video embedded above, published on the Out of Spec Guide YouTube channel, is also used in the ridesharing business, driving about 40,000 to 50,000 miles every year. But that’s not something so out of the ordinary among rideshare drivers. Having the high-voltage battery replaced twice in two years is.



The car was bought in April 2021 and after almost a year of owning the Model Y, during which roughly 40,000 miles were added to the odometer, the EV started to display fewer and fewer miles of driving left on a full battery charge.











