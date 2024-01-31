WATCH: Tesla Reveals Nude Optimus Bot - Takes A Walk For The Cameras

Tesla unveiled the second generation of its Optimus bot in December 2023, roughly one year after an early first-generation prototype struggled on stage during the 2022 AI Day. Elon Musk shared a video of Optimus walking inside a hangar without protective panels, exposing its internals.



The progress Tesla's robot program has made since it was announced in 2021 is astonishing. The announcement was made during 2021 AI Day, while a human dancer dressed as a robot entertained the audience. Everyone laughed back then and laughed even louder in 2022 when a crippled Optimus prototype clumsily waved its hand at the crowd. Things didn't look very good for Tesla's robot program, and few hoped that the EV maker would surpass other companies working on robots for years.



Going for a walk with Optimus pic.twitter.com/6mLJCUp30F — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2024







