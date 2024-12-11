WATCH: Tesla Robotaxi Already Testing On Private Roads

Tesla has been spotted testing its Cybercab robotaxi on roads at Gigafactory Texas, which is interesting as Tesla is limited on where it can test the steering-wheel-less vehicle.
 
When Tesla unveiled the Cybercab last month, it did it at the Warners Bros studio lot, and it did so for a good reason.

Tesla wanted to demonstrate what a self-driving robotaxi fleet would look like operating in a city. The studio lot can look like a small city, but it is all private roads, and that’s the real reason Tesla did it there.


 


