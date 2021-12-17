WATCH: Tesla Running Full Service Driving Beta Causes Night Time Accident

Despite all the safety concerns around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta, a select number of Tesla owners continue to test out the systems on public roads. These videos perfectly demonstrate just how far Tesla’s driver-assistance system needs to come if it is to ever replace human drivers.

The first video was recently shared on Twitter and filmed from the dashcam of a Tesla Model Y while its owner was testing out an FSD beta. The individual was testing the system at night and the all-electric SUV is shown making its way around a right curve in the road.

