WATCH: Tesla Safety Score Allows Speeding, Running Red Lights, And No Turn Signaling

Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes shared a very interesting video this week, and it's nothing like his usual races and chases. Like many Tesla owners, he's hoping to eventually get access to Full Self-Driving Beta, and sooner rather than later. Brooks explains that he's trying to drive carefully, but also wants to hit the track with his Model S Plaid. This makes for a tough situation for Tesla owners who take their cars to the track, but also need to drive as safely as possible to be considered for a position as a Tesla Beta tester.







