WATCH: Tesla Settles Another Wrongful Death Autopilot Case Before It Goes To Trial

Agent009 submitted on 9/29/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:38 AM

Views : 460 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In August of 2019, a man driving his Ford Explorer Sport Trac was hit from behind by another driver in a 2019 Tesla Model 3 who was using Autopilot. The Ford’s driver lost control as the truck rolled and his 15-year-old son, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and killed. Just weeks before the case was set to go to trial, Tesla quietly settled the lawsuit that followed.
 
The Tesla driver, Romeo Yalung, was traveling at 69 mph (111 km/h) in lane three of Interstate 880 in California. Video from the EV shows the driver of the Ford, Benjamin Escudero, signaling and moving into the same lane ahead. Neither Yalung nor the Tesla, which had Autopilot engaged at the time, slowed down to avoid hitting the Ford.





 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Settles Another Wrongful Death Autopilot Case Before It Goes To Trial

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)