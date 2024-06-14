WATCH: Tesla Shareholders Give Delaware Judge The Finger - Move Incorporation To Texas And Give Elon Musk Back The Compensation Package That Was Promised

Tesla shareholders have voted to approve Elon Musk’s record-breaking pay package and given the electric car manufacturer the go-ahead to move its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick in Delaware struck down Musk’s $56 billion compensation package earlier this year, claiming that Tesla’s board wasn’t sufficiently independent of Musk. Despite the judge’s concerns, shareholders in the company have re-approved the pay, providing Tesla’s lawyers with leverage in appealing the court’s decision. At current Tesla share prices, Musk will receive approximately $48 billion.









