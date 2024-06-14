WATCH: Tesla Shareholders Give Delaware Judge The Finger - Moves Incorporation To Texas And Give Elon Musk Back The Compensation Package That Was Promised

Agent009 submitted on 6/14/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:20:04 AM

Views : 1,442 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla shareholders have voted to approve Elon Musk’s record-breaking pay package and given the electric car manufacturer the go-ahead to move its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas.
 
Judge Kathaleen McCormick in Delaware struck down Musk’s $56 billion compensation package earlier this year, claiming that Tesla’s board wasn’t sufficiently independent of Musk. Despite the judge’s concerns, shareholders in the company have re-approved the pay, providing Tesla’s lawyers with leverage in appealing the court’s decision. At current Tesla share prices, Musk will receive approximately $48 billion.




 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Shareholders Give Delaware Judge The Finger - Moves Incorporation To Texas And Give Elon Musk Back The Compensation Package That Was Promised

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)