WATCH: Tesla Shows Giga Press In Action Stamping Out Massive Underbody Parts

In recent years, Tesla has been focusing on casting technology to produce larger parts of its vehicles in bigger pieces.

We previously reported that Tesla is now producing the Model Y with one giant rear underbody that used to be made of 70 parts.

That’s possible due to Tesla’s first Giga Press, which was installed at the Fremont factory and put in operation last year. The machine, nicknamed Giga Press, is the first of its kind and is produced by Idra Group in Italy. It has a clamping force of 55,000 to 61,000 kilonewtons (5,600 to 6,200 tf).

