WATCH: Tesla Shows Off Cybertruck Off-Roading Skills

Tesla is doing the last preparations for the Cybertruck launch, but it's not yet done refining the truck's suspension. A new video streamed live on X shows the electric pickup off-roading in Baja during a testing session. This is apparently aimed to fulfill Elon Musk's desire to "kick butt in Baja." Tesla Cybertruck is touted as the most disruptive product Tesla has ever worked on and is pitched at the lucrative pickup truck segment. This might not be where most volumes are made, but if you sell cars in the US, it's where the money and fame are. You can't say you conquered the American car market without having at least one successful pickup truck model. If you don't believe it, just ask Volkswagen. Well, Tesla is preparing to upend the market with an unconventional pickup truck model that looks like nothing people have ever seen. It also promises revolutionary features, raising the expectations to an unbearably high level. It's easy to disappoint when you pump the expectations for so many years like Tesla did. Perhaps this is why the EV maker took more time than it needed to make the Cybertruck perfect.



Off-Road Cybertruck in Baja ?? https://t.co/uICsaGGE1o — Tesla (@Tesla) October 9, 2023





