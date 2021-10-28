WATCH: Tesla Slows Down FSD Releases To Focus On Quality And Safety

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta is getting better quickly, with some testers observing that the current 10.3.1 iteration of the advanced driver-assist system is undoubtedly the best one yet. But with the improvements of FSD Beta also comes an expansion of the program to more drivers. And in this light, Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems determined to keep things as conservative as possible, at least from a safety standpoint. This may seem quite out of character for the bold CEO, who is known for his hyper-aggressive timetables. But FSD Beta is not a regular product. It is a system that could very well transform the roads into something far safer than what they are today — provided that it gets approved by regulators for widespread use. With this in mind, it is perhaps not that surprising to see Musk noting that while FSD Beta will get “superhuman good in upcoming releases,” Tesla would also slow down the upload rate of releases moving forward.



Watch FSD Beta 10.3.1 drive from one Safeway parking lot to another in San Francisco with zero disengagements. $TSLA @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mWfzuTJp3j — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 27, 2021



Read Article