For all their technical might, vehicles made by Tesla have become notorious for their mechanical and software issues.
 
For example, one TikTok user alleged that a Tesla vehicle wouldn’t open in 93 degree heat, trapping her inside. Another Tesla owner went viral after begging Elon Musk for a new car following his vehicle’s fourth breakdown. A further internet user claimed that his Tesla’s much-touted “self-driving” feature nearly ran his car into a police cruiser.
 
Now, another internet user has sparked discussion after revealing a possible issue with his Tesla car.


@teslapeg Model X: YOU SHALL NOT LEAVE!! #teslapeg #tesla #modelx ? original sound - Kosh



 


WATCH: Tesla Software Glitches Are Widespread And More Concerning

