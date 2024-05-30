WATCH: Tesla Software Glitches Are Widespread And More Concerning

For all their technical might, vehicles made by Tesla have become notorious for their mechanical and software issues.

For example, one TikTok user alleged that a Tesla vehicle wouldn’t open in 93 degree heat, trapping her inside. Another Tesla owner went viral after begging Elon Musk for a new car following his vehicle’s fourth breakdown. A further internet user claimed that his Tesla’s much-touted “self-driving” feature nearly ran his car into a police cruiser.

Now, another internet user has sparked discussion after revealing a possible issue with his Tesla car.