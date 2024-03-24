WATCH! Tesla Takes Auto Park To The Next Level. Are You IMPRESSED?

Tesla's new updated Auto Park feature offers enhanced convenience and safety for drivers. Utilizing advanced cameras, sensors, and machine learning algorithms, the system can automatically identify and navigate into parking spots with minimal driver intervention. This feature not only reduces the time and stress associated with parking but also minimizes the risk of accidents. As Tesla continues to refine its self-driving technology, the Auto Park function will likely become even more reliable and efficient, further enhancing the overall driving experience.



Tesla autopark for vision only non-USS Model Y! At long last! So far I'm pretty impressed. It's way better than the old autopark.@AndyZeGerman @28delayslater pic.twitter.com/Hi25l7T1XL — Space Cat ???? (@raderje) March 24, 2024



