WATCH: Tesla Takes On New Zealand For Extreme Winter Testing

If you want to test vehicles in winter conditions during what we in the northern hemisphere consider summer months, you need to go to a place like Wanaka, New Zealand, where the chance of snow between June and August is very high. Tesla took its entire lineup of vehicles to the country this summer for testing and also developing the Track Mode for its Model Y crossover. Thanks to the cars’ over-the-air update capability, changes can be quickly made, implemented and then tested in real-world conditions. And even though Tesla had its entire lineup (except for the Semi) in New Zealand, it sounds like working on the Model Y Track Mode was the main point of focus.







