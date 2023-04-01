WATCH: Tesla That Drove Off 250Ft Cliff Was A Suicide Attempt!

Yesterday, the internet was shocked by the news that a Tesla had plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California. All of the all-electric vehicle’s occupants — a family of four — survived, with the children coming out of the incident with minor to moderate injuries and the adults coming away with more serious injuries. An update from authorities has now given a dark and disturbing turn into the harrowing and practically miraculous incident. While the mangled wreckage of the Tesla involved in the crash was chilling in its own right, the fact that all four occupants survived thanks to the efforts of rescuers was nothing short of heartwarming. Unfortunately, it seems like the incident was intentional. As noted in an ABC7 News report, Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena, the father of the family, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. This was after authorities noted that he intentionally drove his Tesla off a cliff despite having his wife, Neha, and their two children, aged seven and four, inside the vehicle.



