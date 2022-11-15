WATCH: Tesla To Assist Chinese Authorites After Uncontrollable Model Y Kills Two

Tesla said this weekend that it will help Chinese police in their investigation of a severe crash involving a Model Y crossover. Local media reports say that two people were killed and three injured in the strange accident that occurred on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong when the driver allegedly lost control of the electric vehicle.

“Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance,” Tesla told Reuters in a statement, warning against believing “rumors.”



