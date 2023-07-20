WATCH: Tesla To Now Allow Partial Credit When Transferring FSD To New Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 7/20/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:42 AM

Views : 534 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla will finally allow owners to transfer ownership of the so-called Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta driving assistance software, according to company CEO Elon Musk who gave the news yesterday during a conference call about the firm’s Q2 2023 financial results.
 
Customers who bought the $15,000 option have been asking for the right to transfer ownership of the feature to a new car for a while on social media, and now the Austin-based EV maker has come around and is giving the people what they want.
 
But there’s a catch. Tesla will only allow the transfer for owners who trade in their old EVs and order a new one during the third quarter, so until the end of September.


 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla To Now Allow Partial Credit When Transferring FSD To New Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)