WATCH: Tesla To Now Allow Partial Credit When Transferring FSD To New Vehicles

Tesla will finally allow owners to transfer ownership of the so-called Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta driving assistance software, according to company CEO Elon Musk who gave the news yesterday during a conference call about the firm’s Q2 2023 financial results.

Customers who bought the $15,000 option have been asking for the right to transfer ownership of the feature to a new car for a while on social media, and now the Austin-based EV maker has come around and is giving the people what they want.

But there’s a catch. Tesla will only allow the transfer for owners who trade in their old EVs and order a new one during the third quarter, so until the end of September.





