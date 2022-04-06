WATCH: Tesla Transformation. If YOU Bought A CyberTruck Would Would You SPRINT To Buy This NO-BRAINER Add-On?

Agent001 submitted on 6/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:43:47 PM
California startup Space Campers is maximizing the performance of Tesla’s Cybertruck with a customizable wedge-style camper that’s built to last a lifetime. Would it be an option YOU would add?
