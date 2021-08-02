WATCH: Tesla Updates A Fleet Of Vehicles Over The Air

Tesla was an early leader in adopting the capacity to push over-the-air software updates to its customer vehicles back in 2012.

While most automakers have little to no capacity to release software updates beyond having their owners bring their cars into service at a dealership, Tesla was able to simply push new features, improvements, and bug fixes over-the-air like for a smartphone.

New updates become available through the vehicle’s center display or even through the Tesla app, which can then push the update to the vehicle remotely.





