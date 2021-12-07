WATCH: Tesla Wants $16,000 To Repair THIS Model 3 - Repair Shop Fixes It For $700

If you watched this video, you learn that it was apparently a cracked plastic coolant inlet nozzle into the battery pack from foreign road debris. Tesla refused to open it up or repair it, presenting the only solution was to have a brand new $16,000 battery pack...on a practically brand new car.

Rich Benoit & his 3rd party repair shop Electrified Garage filed off the cracked plastic nozzle, thread tapped the inlet, use a brass threaded nozzle with a similar plastic inlet with thread seal tape, and fixed it for $700.

